Below, check out "Perfect Pedal Order with Steve Vai," part of Musician's Friend's ongoing series of useful webinars.

Musician's Friend and Boss got together to present this particular episode, which was shot at Roland headquarters in Los Angeles earlier this year.

"Anything goes," says Vai in the video. "There are no mistakes you can make—except run out of batteries."

Check out the clip and let us know what you think in the comments.

Vai's latest release, Modern Primitive / Passion and Warfare 25th Anniversary Edition, will be released June 24.