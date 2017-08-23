Personal Guitar Workshop Launches Kickstarter Campaign

(Image credit: Personal Guitar Workshop)

Musicians around the world invest hundreds—even thousands—of dollars into their guitars.

But when it comes to working on the neck or frets, re-stringing, polishing, refurbishing or make general repairs, there has been nothing to use.

Enter the Personal Guitar Workshop. The PGW is a solid foundation that has been engineered to securely and gently hold guitars in any position necessary to perform maintenance. The device was invented to solve the need for a workstation that is all things for your guitar—functional, portable and beautiful.

The PGW’s use will vary from person to person and even from guitar to guitar. A luthier will use it differently than a person just learning to change their strings. One guitar might need a good polishing while another will have never-ending repairs. But no matter what the use, the PGW will hold guitars safely and securely.

As a brand new company, the creators behind the Personal Guitar Workshop recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to help cover some of the manufacturing costs associated with building the product.

If you’d like to find out more—or want to own a PGW for yourself—check out their Kickstarter page. Rewards include a signed Personal Guitar Workshop and more.