Prestige Reveals New Troubadour RS Guitar

Prestige Guitars has revealed the new Troubadour RS guitar, the single pickup counterpart to its Troubadour model, which launched in 2015.

The Troubadour RS is the first addition to Prestige's 2018 lineup and the newest guitar to be launched in its Prestige Custom Series, which features solid and semi-hollow body guitars with hot-rodded custom designs, finishes and components.

The Troubadour RS is a single cutaway solid body guitar, boasting a 3⁄4” carved Canadian Maple top and a solid mahogany body and neck. The guitar is finished with a satin/matte black top, with satin/matte stained mahogany sides, back and neck with cream 3 ply binding surrounding the body, and a cream bound neck and headstock.

It also features an ebony fingerboard with clean, understated, offset mother of pearl dot inlays. The Troubadour RS will come with the option of either the Seymour Duncan Pegasus Bridge pickup, or a Seymour Duncan Custom Shop ’78 Custom bridge pickup. Pickup will be direct mounted and exposed coil in Zebra (Cream/Black).

Controls will include single nickel knurled volume and tone knobs with push pull coil split, and on-off toggle switch. The hardware is rounded out with an all-nickel TonePros intonatable wraparound bridge and 18:1 Grover Sta-Tite open geared tuners.

The Troubadour RS will be priced at $999 USD MAP, with the ’78 Custom Version at $1199 USD MAP.

Shipping for The Troubadour RS is expected in January 2018. You can preorder it, and find out more at prestigeguitars.com.