Prince's Yellow Cloud Guitar Sells For $225,000

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Prince's iconic yellow cloud guitar was sold for $225,000 last Friday, May 18, at the Music Icons: Property From the Life and Career of Prince auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City.

The yellow cloud guitar was the most noteworthy item to go up for sale at the auction, which also featured a number of items from Prince's signature wardrobe, a couple of his guitars and memorabilia.

A Schecter "White Cloud" electric guitar commissioned by Prince in 2002, designed by Dave Rusan and styled after the guitar first made known in his 1984 film, Purple Rain, also sold for $38,397.

For a more complete list of the items that went up for sale, head on over to juliensauctions.com.