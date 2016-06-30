Is Prince's Purple Cloud Guitar on eBay for $70,000?

(Image credit: eBay)

A guitar that apparently once belonged to Prince has turned up on eBay.

The guitar—a custom purple Cloud model from Schecter's Diamond Series—has a starting bid of $70,000.

The Netherlands-based seller hasn't exactly provided a wealth of information about the guitar, but he did supply the following to-the-point copy, plus nine photos:

"[This guitar was] personally owned by Prince and used on stage in performances. Prince had a few Cloud guitars. The yellow Cloud has recently been sold for over a hunderd thousand dollars [Editor's note: The sale price was $137,500]. This purple Cloud guitar went from Las Vegas to Chamonix, France, where it has been on display. After that I bought the guitar in an auction. [It will be] sold with full COA (certificate of authenticity) from Art of Music."

We assume this is the same purple Cloud model featured on the January 2000 cover of Guitar Playermagazine (shown below), which happens to be one of the photos provided by the seller.

To see all the pics—and to place your bid—check out the listing on eBay. The auction expires Sunday, July 3.

Prince died April 21 at age 57.