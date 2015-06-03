PRS Guitars Introduces Revamped McCarty Model — Video

PRS Guitars has announced the release of a revamped version of its McCarty model.

The model is named for Ted McCarty, president of Gibson from 1950 to 1966 and a consultant for PRS Guitars in the late 1980s.

“When we started working together, it was very apparent that he loved being back in the industry," said Paul Reed Smith, founder and owner of PRS. "I am proud that he helped establish our legacy and that we were able to help highlight his.”

In 1994, PRS released the first McCarty, an instrument that incorporated the full spectrum of techniques and knowledge Paul had gained from Ted as well as his own experiences as a guitar builder.

It is in honor of Ted McCarty that PRS is reintroducing the McCarty model.

The PRS McCarty model features a slightly thicker back for enhanced tone and sustain and the new 58/15 treble and bass pickups, which were personally designed by Paul Reed Smith. 58/15’s are a vintage style pickup with exceptional clarity and focused midrange.

Additional appointments include a push/pull tone control with a three-way toggle pickup switch for a complete palette of tones, a bound rosewood fretboard and PRS stoptail bridge.

