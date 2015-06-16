PRS Guitars Introduces Two Limited-Run 30th Anniversary "Vine" Models

PRS Guitars is now offering a small batch of guitars with a new inlay pattern: the 30th Anniversary Vine.

Inspired in part by the PRS Tree of Life inlay designs, the 30th Anniversary Vine inlay is made from Mother of Pearl, Paua and Paua Heart. This inlay is being offered on two electric models: the Custom 22 and the newly reintroduced McCarty.

“The limited-edition Vine models are where visionary art, superior tonewoods and master craftsmanship meet,” said Jack Higginbotham, president of PRS Guitars.

“The stunning vine inlay pattern combined with the playability of the Custom 22 and the McCarty make them drop-dead gorgeous, performance-ready tools that no doubt will be popular with guitarists and guitar aficionados alike.”

The “Vine” Custom 22 features an artist-grade-figured maple top, mahogany back, a 22-fret, 25-inch scale length ‘Pattern’ figured maple neck with rosewood fretboard, Mother of Pearl 30th Anniversary bird inlays with Paua/Paua Heart Vine, Phase III locking tuners and PRS patented tremolo bridge (hybrid hardware). This model comes loaded with 57/08 treble and bass pickups, which provide clarity with a distinctive, warm midrange. The control layout features one volume and one tone control and a PRS five-way blade pickup selector.

The “Vine” McCarty features an artist grade figured maple top, thick mahogany back for increased resonance, a 22-fret, 25-inch scale length ‘Pattern’ figured maple neck with rosewood fretboard, Mother of Pearl 30th Anniversary bird inlays with Paua/Paua Heart Vine, Phase III locking tuners and PRS stoptail with brass inserts (hybrid hardware). McCarty models feature 58/15 treble and bass pickups paired with one volume and one push/pull tone control and a PRS three-way toggle pickup selector. 58/15 pickups provide a vintage style sound with exceptional clarity and a focused midrange.

Both “Vine” models are available in the following finishes, all of which include stained maple necks: Faded Whale Blue, Black Gold Burst, Fire Red Burst, Charcoal, Blood Orange, Trampas Green, Makena Blue and Violet Smokeburst.

The Vine guitars were introduced to PRS dealers and enthusiasts at the company’s 30th Anniversary factory event. No more than 120 30th Anniversary “Vine” guitars will be made, all of which were sold to dealers on the day they were announced.

For more information, visit the 30th Anniversary “Vine” Custom 22 and 30th Anniversary “Vine” McCarty on prsguitars.com.