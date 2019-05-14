PRS Introduces New S2 Vela Semi-Hollow Guitar

PRS has announced the new S2 Vela Semi-Hollow, an all-mahogany, vintage-inspired guitar.

The S2 Vela Semi-Hollow features an offset mahogany body with a single f-hole, a mahogany neck and a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard. Pickups are a PRS Starla “S” in the bridge and a PRS-Designed Type-D single coil in the neck, while a coil-tap on the tone control allows the bridge pickup to split to single coils.

Other features include a PRS plate-style bridge with two saddles designed to compensate for intonation, PRS Low Mass Locking tuners and nickel hardware.

The S2 Vela Semi-Hollow is offered in seven finishes—Antique White, Black, Frost Blue Metallic, Frost Green Metallic, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Vintage Cherry and Walnut. Additional pickguard color options are available from Authorized PRS Dealers and the PRS Online West Street East Accessories store.

For more information on the S2 Vela Semi-Hollow, head to PRS Guitars.