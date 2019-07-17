Retro-Sonic Announces New Flanger

Canadian pedal maker Retro-Sonic has unveiled its new Flanger, which the company touts as providing the “distinctive liquidy character and chorusy flanging” of Electro-Harmonix’s classic Seventies-era 18v Electric Mistress pedal.

The Flanger features controls for Rate, Range, Level and Color, as well as a Filter switch that turns the LFO sweep on and off. There’s also true bypass switching and an on/off LED to check effect status.

Like the Electric Mistress, the new pedal boasts an analog BBD path and runs at 18v.

The Flanger is available for $199.

For more information or to purchase, head to Retro-Sonic.