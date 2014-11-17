Reverend Guitars Releases Charger 290 Limited Edition

Each fall, Reverend Guitars takes one of its models and turns up the volume a bit to make a limited-edition machine.

This year, the company chose the Charger 290. The model will be released in three colors: Metallic Alpine Green, Metallic Red and Lakeshore Gold, all with cream pickguards and cream pickup covers.

Each has a Bigsby B-50 that’s been loaded with Reverend’s own soft-touch spring. Every Charger 290 LE comes with an exclusive Souldier Strap that matches each color with each company’s logo on the ends. There are only 14 of each color available, in honor of 2014.

The Reverend Charger 290 has a great vintage tone that’s better than you remember. Loaded with Reverend’s CP90s, this model is fantastic for clean and distorted tones — twangy enough for country but thick enough for rock.

Like all Reverends, the Charger 290 has a Korina body and three-piece neck, a graphite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod — all for maximum performance.

Visit reverendguitars.com.