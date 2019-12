The following content is related to the July 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario check out the brand new Robb Flynn Love/Death Baritone Flying V from Epiphone, which features a 27-inch scale giving it the low-end punch of a baritone with the classic feel of the Flying V.