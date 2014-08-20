Rodrigo Lanceloti Test Drives Electro-Harmonix East River Drive and Hot Tubes Pedals — Demo Video

In the new video below, which was shared by EHX (Electro-Harmonix) this week, Brazilian rocker Rodrigo Lanceloti test drives two EHX pedals, the East River Drive overdrive and the Hot Tubes Nano Overdrive.

Luckily, Lanceloti has a bottomless bag of blues licks, so it's a pretty damn enjoyable video!

For more about both EHX pedals, check out these two stories:

