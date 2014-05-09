Schecter Announces Cheech and Chong Limited-Edition Guitars

Schecter Guitar Research and Cheech and Chong are set to produce a limited number of graphic guitars to be created and sold under the Schecter Guitar brand.

The comedy and musical duo started entertaining audiences in the early Seventies with their pot-smoking comedy routines and parody tunes. They've produced albums and counterculture movies that centered on the comedic side of the marijuana culture — and a love of the rock lifestyle.

“There's no better time than now to create such a great line of collectable guitars; especially considering that 18 states have now legalized marijuana for medical use, and two for recreational purposes,” says Allen Steelgrave, director of marketing/artist relations for Schecter Guitars.

Look for the guitars to hit stores by mid-summer 2014. The first series will be available only through Sam Ash locations.

For more about Cheech and Chong, visit cheechandchong.com. For more about Schecter, visit schecterguitars.com.