Seymour Duncan Announces Worldwide Launch of Whole Lotta Humbucker Pickups

Seymour Duncan has announced the worldwide launch of its Whole Lotta Humbucker pickups.

More than a year ago, the company launched the set as a limited-edition UK exclusive. It was based on Duncan's experience working at the Fender Soundhouse with artists like Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and many others.

"When I'd work on one of those great old guitars for a client, I liked to rewind the pickups with 42-gauge plain-enamel wire," Duncan said. "I'd also insert sand-cast Alnico magnets with a better-balanced magnetic field, which made the B and high E sound as powerful as the other strings. This modified pickup had more output and a higher frequency response.

"The Whole Lotta Humbucker set is a replica of these special pickups with 8.78k DC resistance for the bridge pickup, 8.20k for the neck, custom winding pitch, and a calibrated sand-cast Alnico magnet. I have such great memories of living in London, so I'm thrilled to be producing this pickup once again."

Guitar players around the world will now be able to get Whole Lotta Humbucker at local stores or online dealers.

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com and watch the video below.