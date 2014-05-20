Seymour Duncan Jason Becker Perpetual Burn Pickup — Demo Video

Below, check out a new demo video (posted May 8) of the Seymour Duncan Jason Becker Signature Humbucker.

The pickup uses an Alnico 5 bar magnet and a hotter-than-vintage wind to provide all the clarity and dynamic punch that Becker's incredible chops demand.

Measuring 12.11k DC resistance, this pickup has enough output for shred and metal while remaining sensitive enough for rock, blues and fusion. That's a Carvin JB200C guitar in the clip, by the way!

For more information on the pickup, visit seymourduncan.com.