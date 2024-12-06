“I hope that’s cleared up any curiosities about how we run the show”: Sleep Token’s guitar tech finally lifts the lid on IV’s entire live guitar rig – right down to his pick of choice

News
By
( )
published

Replicating this hugely elusive guitar rig won’t come cheap, but the comprehensive grand reveal is a fascinating insight into the high-end gear behind the hottest band in metal right now

Sleep Token guitarist IV playing live on stage
(Image credit: Adamross Williams)

Sleep Token are one of the hottest metal bands on the planet right now, but the gear behind their music has been nearly as mysterious as the identities of the mavericks that mastermind it. Until now, that is.

Gear-ogglers have previously had to feed off scraps about what guitarist IV uses in the band. His guitar tech did drop the bomb that he was using Kempers some time ago, along with a handful of Jackson eight-string guitars, but he’s since been listed as a Quad Cortex user on Neural DSP’s website, which added to Sleep Token’s already mysterious mystique.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.