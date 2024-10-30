“I would pick this over a ’60s or ’70s model. It’s the perfect Telecaster in my eyes”: Tele obsessive John 5 provides the ultimate test for Fender’s new American Ultra II series

The versatile shredder owns over 100 different Telecasters, but he’s full of praise for the upgrades that have been fitted to its latest iteration

Exploring the American Ultra II Series Telecaster | Ultra II | Fender - YouTube Exploring the American Ultra II Series Telecaster | Ultra II | Fender - YouTube
Fender built its brand new American Ultra II line of electric guitars for speed, decking out its latest high-end models with some Jackson and Charvel-inspired specs and the “fastest necks” the firm has ever fashioned.

