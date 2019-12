Ola Englund's Solar Guitars has unveiled the A1.8C, the company's first eight-string guitar.

The A1.8C features an ebony fingerboard, Solar 18: locking tuners, stainless steel frets, two coil-splittable Duncan Solar humbuckers and a 27” scale length.

The guitar also comes with a giant Evertune bridge for enhanced tuning stability.

The Solar A1.8C will be available in April for $1,299.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to solar-guitars.com.