Strandberg Debuts New Sälen Guitar

Strandberg has debuted its new Sälen guitar.

Inspired by Fifties T-types, the new headless model features a lightweight headless design, multi-scale fanned frets, the company’s patented EndurNeck, “aerospace-grade” hardware and Suhr Classic T bridge and neck pickups.

Two Sälen models are available: the alder/swamp ash-bodied Sälen, and the maple-topped Sälen Deluxe. The swamp ash models feature roasted birdseye maple fretboards, while the alder guitars come with pau ferro fretboards.

The Sälen is available now in Ice Blue Metallic and Classic Trans Butterscotch for $1,795, while the Sälen Deluxe comes in Deluxe Candy Apple Red and Deluxe Vintage Burst finishes for $2,195.

For more info on the Sälen, head on over to strandbergguitars.com.