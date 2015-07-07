Summer NAMM 2015: Marshall's Reissue of Silver Jubilee 2555 Stack Is Shipping Now

Nineteen hundred and eighty-seven was a very special year for Marshall Amplification and its founder, Jim Marshall, because it marked 50 years in the music industry for Jim, and the 25th anniversary of his world-renowned company.

To celebrate these two momentous occasions, Marshall released the Silver Jubilee Series of amps, clad in silver vinyl. Of these critically acclaimed offerings, the 100 Watt 2555 stack quickly become one of Marshall’s most popular and significant products. It was adopted by countless artists, including Jore Bonamassa and Slash.

Due to incredible public demand, Marshall is offering a U.K.-made reissue of the highly soughtafter 2555 stack that exactly duplicates its features and legendary tones. The models are the 2555X head plus the angled-front 2551A and straight-front 2551BV 4x12” cabinets. These three models are shipping now.

The 2555X head features a black PCB with high voltage/high temperature resistant black wiring in a matte black chassis. For technician-friendly, service ease, the chassis boasts external bias points for the output tubes.

2555X 100/50 Watt valve Head Features

•3 x ECC83 (12AX7) preamp valves and 4 x EL34 power valve

•Silver vinyl and silver front panel

•High/Low Output selection switch – this switches the power stage between Pentode operation (100 Watts) and Triode (50 Watts)

•2 footswitchable channels – Rhythm and Lead.

•Presence, Bass, Middle and Treble EQ controls

•Output Master/Pull channel Control. This footswitchable push/pull control switches between Rhythm and Lead settings.

•Lead Master Control which sets the Lead mode volume.

•Input Gain/Pull Rhythm Clip Control. When pulled out if adds extra crunch to the Rhythm Mode of the 2555X.

•Series Effects Loop

•DI Output for PA or recording

•Footswitch included

•High voltage and high temperature resistant wiring

•External bias points on the chassis

•Made in Britain with Pride

2551AV and 2551BV Cabinet Features

•Angled (2551AV) and Straight (2551BV) fronted 4x12” versions available

•4 x Celestion Vintage 30 speakers (70 Watts a piece)

•280 Watts

•Silver vinyl

•Mono/Stereo Switching – 16 or 4 Ohms Mono; 8 Ohms per-side, Stereo

•Castor wheels included

•Made in Britain with Pride

The recommended retail price of the 2555X head is $2,580; the cabinets are $1,800 each. They are shipping now.

To find out more about the Series, please visit the Marshall USA Summer NAMM booth: #1144 in Hall B or visit marshallamps.com.

For more Summer NAMM Show news, bookmark GuitarWorld.com's dedicated Summer NAMM 2015 page. And don't forget to follow GW on Twitter for more "live on the NAMM Show floor" coverage.