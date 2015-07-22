Summer NAMM 2015 Video: D'Addario Strings

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the D'Addario booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, the D'Addario crew shows off some of their latest offerings, including capos and cables.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook! To find out more about D'Addario, visit daddario.com.

To check out more Summer NAMM 2015 videos, step right this way.