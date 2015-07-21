Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Washburn Guitars Woodline Series

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the Washburn Guitars booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

In the clip, the Washburn crew shows off their new Woodline series of acoustic guitars, discussing their finishes and designs.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook! For more about Washburn Guitars, visit washburn.com.

