“There is a strong possibility the guitar is sitting unrecognized in someone’s attic”: Search launched for Boston guitarist Brad Delp’s long-lost Taylor 12-string

A new initiative has been launched to help track down Brad Delp’s long-lost More Than A Feeling 1976 Taylor 885 12-string – the acoustic guitar cherished by the late Boston legend throughout his career.

The social media push, which has so far received support from Taylor Guitars and is on the radar of Norman’s Rare Guitars, has been inspired by the Lost Bass Project, which was responsible for tracking down Paul McCartney’s missing Höfner violin bass back in 2024.

The initiative will be leveraging Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X in a fresh effort to put the vintage acoustic firmly into the public consciousness, with the hope that someone out there will be able to help return the acoustic to Delp’s family.

Heading up the search is Timothy Dwelle, who is working with Micki Delp and the rest of the late guitarist’s family. In January, Micki issued a plea on Facebook, urging fans to check serial numbers and help track down Delp’s Taylor, which was stolen a few years after Brad passed away.

A post shared by Timothy Dwelle (@timothydwelle) A photo posted by on

“This one-of-a-kind 1976 Taylor Custom 885 (12-string, Serial #20173) was built for Boston singer Brad Delp,” Micki wrote on Facebook. “It was stolen in Los Angeles, California in 2009. We have not given up hope yet that it will find its way home someday.

“As you can imagine, it's of great sentimental value to our family, Brad has a grandson now and it would mean so much just to see him holding Grampy's favorite guitar. He never got to meet his Grampy, but he is totally obsessed with music, writing, singing, producing and even making his own music videos. I would love for him to be able to play it. It may still be inside its black hard case!”

The Taylor 885 in question (Serial Number #20173) is an important piece of both Boston and Brad Delp's legacy. Custom-made for the Boston guitarist, it starred in the music video for More Than A Feeling, and was one of Delp's go-to guitars in his collection.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dwelle is optimistic that, with the right coverage, the guitar can be found. Given the miraculous recovery of McCartney’s Höfner – which was unearthed in the back of someone’s attic 50 years after it went missing – there’s still hope for Delp’s Taylor.

Boston - More Than a Feeling (Official HD Video) - YouTube Watch On

“Given Los Angeles’ dense network of recording studios, vintage instrument shops, and private collectors, there is a strong possibility the guitar is still in the area,” he says, “perhaps sitting unrecognized in someone's attic, a hallway closet, or tucked away in a storage unit.

“Much like the McCartney bass, it’s possible the current owner has no idea they are in possession of a unique piece of the Boston legacy.

“While it’s the voice behind More Than a Feeling that the world remembers, this guitar was Brad’s personal favorite - the instrument he played at home and carried with him throughout his career.”

Anyone with any information or potential leads is encouraged to email B.DelpGuitar@gmail.com.