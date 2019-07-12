Summer NAMM 2019: Death By Audio Unveils New Evil Fuzz Pedal

Summer NAMM 2019: Queens-based pedal maker Death By Audio has unveiled the Evil fuzz pedal, a new unit that takes the two fuzz circuits from the company’s popular Evil Filter pedal—“one starved and chewy, the other insanely blasted into wavefolded fuzzy destruction”—and houses them in their own compact enclosure.

Controls on the Evil Fuzz are similarly streamlined. Just one knob for output, a toggle for the two circuits and an on/off footswitch.

The Evil Fuzz is available in very limited numbers—just 200 units worldwide.

For more information, head to Death By Audio.