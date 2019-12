Summer NAMM 2019: Electro-Harmonix has introduced its new Clip On Tuner, which offers a range of tuning modes, including Chromatic, Guitar, Bass, Violin and Ukulele C and D.

Other features include a tuning range of A0 to C8, A4 calibration, an LCD display, flat and double-flat modes and No-mar pads.

The Electro-Harmonix Clip On Tuner is available now for $15.

For more information, head to EHX.com.