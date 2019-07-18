Summer NAMM 2019: Source Audio Unveils New C4 Synth Pedal

Summer NAMM 2019: Source Audio has unveiled the C4 Synth, which the company touts as housing all the sound creation tools of a classic Eurorack modular synthesizer in a compact pedal format.

The C4 offers six dynamic synth tones ranging from vintage analog to fully modern. Additionally, users can choose from a range of presets via the Neuro Desktop Editor.

Features on the C4 Synth include a three-position toggle switch and two preset banks that enable saving of six presets, lightning-quick latency, 128 MIDI accessible factory presets, stereo inputs and outputs, universal bypass and external expression and tap tempo control.

There’s also a USB port that allows the C4 to connect to the Neuro Desktop Editor, as well as work as a plug-and-play device with recording software running on Mac and Windows recording software or any third party MIDI controller with USB host.

The C4 Synth is available for $239.

For more information, head to Source Audio.