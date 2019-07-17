Summer NAMM 2019: Wild Customs' Gyrock System Enables Split-Second Switching Between Six Pickups in One Guitar

Summer NAMM 2019: French builder Wild Customs has introduced the Gyrock, a “revolutionary” new system that enables guitarists to load up to six pickups into a guitar and then switch between them in seconds—even, the company says, mid-song.

The pickups are installed and replaced via the Gyrock’s rear-mounted modules. Players then physically switch between them by manipulating two shifters located on the upper bout of the guitar’s body.

(Image credit: courtesy of Wild Customs)

The patent-pending system is currently available only on Wild Customs guitars, with a starter pack of Seymour Duncan pickups.

