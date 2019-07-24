Taylor Introduces All-Koa Grand Auditorium Builder’s Edition K24ce

Taylor has introduced the Grand Auditorium K24ce, the latest koa entry in the company’s Builder’s Edition family.

The new guitar boasts all-solid Hawaiian koa contruction with V-Class bracing, a double-contoured cutaway for easy upper-fret access and a “smooth armrest” that takes the pressure off the player’s strumming arm.

Looks-wise, there’s a Kona Burst top finished with Taylor’s Silent Satin treatment which, according to the company, “adds a subtle visual touch while removing much of the incidental noise that comes from the player’s arm movement.”

Other features include a West African ebony fretboard with Spring Vine inlay, a Tropical mahogany neck/heel, Gotoh tuners and a Tusq nut and Micarta saddle.

The K24ce ships with Expression System 2 electronics in a deluxe hardshell case for $5,299. For more information, head to Taylor Guitars.