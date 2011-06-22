TC Electronic Introduces TonePrint Effect Pedals

TC Electronic has introduced five effect pedals that let users play with unique tones created by some of the world’s greatest guitar players.

These new pedals – Corona Chorus, Flashback Delay & Looper, Vortex Flanger, Shaker Vibrato and Hall of Fame Reverb – deliver first-class tones right out of the box and feature a true bypass and analog-dry-through design that guarantees maximum tonal integrity and ultimate clarity. A small footprint, easy battery access and super high-grade components complete these awesome pedals. In short, they combine simplicity and flexibility with unrivalled sound quality – they simply take cool to a whole new level!

TC Electronic believes in moving the possibilities of guitar forward and all these new pedals feature an amazing new concept called ‘TonePrint’ that gives users instant access to the sounds of their favorite guitar heroes. A TonePrint isn’t just a static preset, it’s a complete re-tuning of the pedal including the sound and how the pots react – everything that makes a pedal unique.

TC Electronic has collaborated with some of the best guitarists in the world – such as John Petrucci, Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Joe Perry, Orianthi and Doug Aldrich – to create the first batch of TonePrints, but that’s just the beginning. The list of contributing artists will expand massively in the future, so forget emulation, let’s talk collaboration!

A simple USB cable connects these pedals to any PC or Mac for the actual Tone Transfusion. Each pedal is capable of holding one TonePrint at a time, but the concept is unlimited as users can swap TonePrints as many times as they want. All of these custom made TonePrints can be downloaded at TC Electronic’s website, and best of all – it’s easy, fast and totally free!

Shaker Vibrato

Time to shake things up with this awesome vibrato! This beauty features two types of vibrato: a classic true pitch vibrato and ‘latch mode’ where the effect is only active when you press and hold the switch. This allows for subtle vibrato and faux-whammy bar effects without having to tap dance all night. To top if off, intuitive Speed, Depth, Color and Ramp controls let the users make their own ‘shakes’ on the fly.

Vortex Flanger

This flanger goes from classic flanger sounds to a 747 taking off! Speed, Depth, Feedback and Delay-Time controls offer a creative and expansive palette of tonal options. Vortex Flanger is built with guitarists in mind, so it features a toggle switch to go between classic pedal flanger tones and 60’s tape-flange effects.

Corona Chorus

Corona Chorus is the go-to pedal for that shimmering and warbly goodness. With two different chorus settings – the classic, world-renowned TC Electronic SCF pedal and a Tri-Chorus – as well as a custom TonePrint setting, Corona Chorus handles any situation or musical style with flying colors. Also, stereo inputs and outputs ensure super flexible set-up possibilities, and Speed, Depth, Color and Level controls allow for instant tweaking.

Flashback Delay & Looper

Flashback Delay & Looper features 7 seconds of delay time and every delay type one could ever wish for – from TC Electronic’s legendary 2290 delay to old-school tape echo. In total, there are 9 different types to choose from, and it even doubles as a looper! Flashback Delay & Looper also features TC Electronic’s audio tapping technology, allowing users to set the delay times by strumming the guitar, and a toggle switch that goes between quarter notes, dotted 8s or stereo with different values left and right.

Hall of Fame Reverb

Hall of Fame Reverb is a collection of the ultimate reverbs, packed tightly in one cool pedal that handles any situation that calls for a touch (or handfuls) of rich reverberation. In total, Hall of Fame Reverb offers 10 reverb types for a world of inspiration! Halls, Plates, Rooms, Chambers, etc. will cover anything from subtle ambience to full-blown cathedral greatness, and Decay, Color and Level controls allows for easy and instant tweaking of the sounds. Further, stereo inputs and outputs, handling both instrument and line level/FX Loop signals, ensure super flexible routing options.

Available: Now