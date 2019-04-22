The Five Most Absurd Guitar Pedals

Ever wanted to make your guitar sound like a CD that's skipping? Or like it's being played through an old, grainy VHS tape? If the answer to either of those questions is "yes" (or even "of course not!") you'll get a kick out of this video.

Steve "Samurai Guitarist" Onotera, always on the lookout for whatever's new and weird in the world of guitar effects, has a new video in which he examines five of the most absurd guitar pedals on the market today.

Featuring offerings from Source Audio, Catalinbread, Rainger FX and more, the selections span an enormous range of sonic territory. You can check them all out in the video above.