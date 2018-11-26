The Five Weirdest Guitar Pedals

Awhile back, Steve "Samurai Guitarist" Onotera posted a great video, relating to gear. In it, Steve takes a look at the five strangest guitar pedals on the market.

Why would you need to examine the gear industry's most oddball offerings, you might ask? Well for that, Steve quotes It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Frank Reynolds, who once said, "I don't know how many years on this earth I got left, I'm gonna get real weird with it."

Steve then takes you through each pedal, demoing and assessing their capabilities (and their weirdness, of course.) You can check it out above.