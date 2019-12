(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Awhile ago, Guitar Nerds—a U.K.-based website for guitar fans (and nerds, we reckon)—took a look at some of the lesser known facts about the Gibson SG, one of rock's most iconic guitars.

For instance, did you know that the most valuable guitar in the world is actually an SG? Discover more about this, and other interesting facts about the legendary guitar in the video below.

