Traveler Guitar Updates LTD EC-1 ESP Model with Vintage Black Finish

Traveler Guitar now offers its LTD EC-1 with a vintage black finish. The guitar is a collaboration between Traveler and ESP. From the company:

In 2016, electric guitar pioneers ESP and Traveler Guitar formed an unprecedented partnership to bring you The Traveler Guitar LTD EC-1, a full 24 3/4-inch scale electric travel guitar based on LTD’s best-selling EC series. With slick, LTD-inspired appointments and Traveler Guitar’s innovative engineering, this guitar is the perfect travel companion for ESP players. And now it’s available in a striking vintage black finish with gold hardware.

The LTD EC-1 comes equipped with an ESP-designed active humbucker, which provides powerful drive and articulate tone. It has a carved arch-top mahogany body, locking tuning machines, gold anodized hardware, a beveled neck/ for easy access to high frets, an adjustable tune-o-matic style bridge, 6-ply binding, a bound neck, and LTD-style fingerboard inlays.

Features

• Carved top mahogany

• Full-size, ESP-designed active humbucker

• V2 headphone amp with clean/boost/overdrive/distortion settings

• 1/8” auxiliary input for private practice with backing tracks

• Shortest full-scale acoustic travel guitar on the market

• 30 in. overall length

• Uses standard guitar strings

• Deluxe gig bag included

Traveler Guitar has been the industry’s leading manufacturer of full-scale, travel-sized instruments for 25 years. Our guitars fit in tiny spaces, play with giant sound and feature a variety of tuners, headphone amps, and EQs designed to let you practice, play or record wherever the road takes you. Visit TravelerGuitar.com or call (909) 307-2626 for more information.