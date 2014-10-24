TWA Releases Little Dipper Mk II Envelope-Controlled Formant Filter

Godlyke has announced the release of the TWA LD-02 Little Dipper Mk II.
From the company:
The Little Dipper is an envelope-controlled vocal formant filter based on a classic Seventies circuit. Its dual filters react to playing dynamics, creating peaks and notches that simulate the vowel sounds of human speech.
The Little Dipper can emulate talk boxes, wah-wahs, filters and phase shifters, all with strikingly realistic vocal qualities. A built-in fuzz circuit emphasizes harmonics for a more dramatic effect while dry blend and noise gate controls provide a full-frequency response with low-noise operation.
The Little Dipper Mk II features the following:
- Ascension control adjusts strength of filtering effect
- Diffraction control adjust strength of fuzz effect
- 5-way Inclination slider selects vocal formant effect
- 7-way Occultation rotary switch offers several EQ and filter timing variations
- Low Boost switch for increased low frequency response
- Internal Dry Blend trim pot
- Internal Noise Gate trim pot
- Internal Output Level trim pot
- Expression pedal input for outboard control of Ascension pot
- External 9 VDC power required (no battery option)
- Proprietary S3 “Shortest Send Switching” relay-based True Bypass switching
- “Ursa Minor” status LED array
- 3-year warranty
- Made in USA
- Street Price $299
For more info on Totally Wycked Audio products, visit godlyke.com.