TWA Releases Little Dipper Mk II Envelope-Controlled Formant Filter

Godlyke has announced the release of the TWA LD-02 Little Dipper Mk II.

From the company:

The Little Dipper is an envelope-controlled vocal formant filter based on a classic Seventies circuit. Its dual filters react to playing dynamics, creating peaks and notches that simulate the vowel sounds of human speech.

The Little Dipper can emulate talk boxes, wah-wahs, filters and phase shifters, all with strikingly realistic vocal qualities. A built-in fuzz circuit emphasizes harmonics for a more dramatic effect while dry blend and noise gate controls provide a full-frequency response with low-noise operation.

The Little Dipper Mk II features the following:

Ascension control adjusts strength of filtering effect

Diffraction control adjust strength of fuzz effect

5-way Inclination slider selects vocal formant effect

7-way Occultation rotary switch offers several EQ and filter timing variations

Low Boost switch for increased low frequency response

Internal Dry Blend trim pot

Internal Noise Gate trim pot

Internal Output Level trim pot

Expression pedal input for outboard control of Ascension pot

External 9 VDC power required (no battery option)

Proprietary S3 “Shortest Send Switching” relay-based True Bypass switching

“Ursa Minor” status LED array

3-year warranty

Made in USA

Street Price $299

For more info on Totally Wycked Audio products, visit godlyke.com.