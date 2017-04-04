U.S.-Made PRS vs. Korean PRS: What’s the Difference?

What makes a Korean PRS guitar different from a PRS guitar built in the United States?

As most guitarists know, PRS guitars are made in the U.S. at Paul Reed Smith’s factory in Stevensville, Maryland. But in the Nineties, the company introduced a more affordable line of Korean-made PRS guitars, dubbed SE, that offer many of the features found on U.S.-built guitars at a lower price point.

So what are the differences?

Phillip McKnight scratches the surface of the matter by comparing the U.S.-made Custom 24 to the Korean-made SE Custom 24. He looks at features, quality differences, build, options, and all other pertinent specs.

What does he discover? Check out the video and see for yourself.

When you’re done, visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his great and informative videos.