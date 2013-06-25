Video: Eventide H9 Harmonizer Effects Processor Demo

The H9 delivers Eventide's acclaimed sound and can run all of Eventide's stompbox effects.

It features a simple, one-knob user interface and also connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to iPods, iPhones and iPads for creating and managing presets, live control and in-app algorithm purchases.

While the H9 is fully controllable via its front panel, a free iOS app, H9 Control, can be downloaded to your iPhone or iPad for live editing, creating and managing presets and changing system settings wirelessly via Bluetooth. H9 Control will also be available for your PC or Mac via USB.

The H9 features stereo audio I/O, MIDI I/O, Expression Pedal, and Auxiliary Switch inputs. All of Eventide's stompbox algorithms and their associated presets are available for in-app purchase.

For more information, check out eventide.com.