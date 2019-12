In the exclusive video below, Guitar World visits the Dean Guitars factory in Tampa, Florida, to check take in all the behind-the-scenes action.

In the video, Dean Guitars CEO Elliott Dean Rubinson fills us in on Dean's history and ultimate success story, including the company's association with Pantera's Dimebag Darrell, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and more.

You also get to see several Dean models, visit the Dean showroom and much more.

For more information about Dean, visit deanguitars.com.