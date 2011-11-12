Video: Gus G Demonstrates Seymour Duncan Gus G Fire Blackouts System Pickups

Here's an exclusive video of Gus G. of of Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind demonstrating his new signature series Fire Blackouts System pickups by Seymour Duncan.

The Gus G Fire Blackouts System blends the power of active pickups and the response of passive pickups.

“This system combines the massive tone, kick and distortion of Blackouts with the rich tone and expressive feel of my favorite passive pickups,” Gus G says. “It responds perfectly to all my picking techniques, and more of my personality comes through than with any active pickup I’ve tried.”