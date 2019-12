Guitarist Jeff Loomis recently visited Schecter to shoot several videos and discuss the company's new models for 2014.

Below, check out the just-posted video that shows Loomis discussing — in detail — the changes and additions he has made to the new Schecter JL-7.

Keep your eyes open for more videos from Loomis and Schecter TV.

For more about Schecter, visit schecterguitars.com.

For more about Loomis, visit jeffloomis.com.