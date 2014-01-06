Video: Richie Kotzen Demos and Discusses DiMarzio Twang King and Chopper T Pickups, Winery Dogs and More

In the brand-new video below, guitarist Richie Kotzen of the Winery Dogs demos and discusses his DiMarzio Twang King and Chopper T pickups.

“It’s the ultimate combination to have the Chopper T and the Twang King in one guitar," Kotzen says. "I’ve got all the tonal options I need.”

He also mentions his signature edition Fender Telecaster and the Winery Dogs' self-titled new album and tour.

For more information about DiMarzio's Twang Kit Tele set, head here.

For more about the Chopper T bridge pickup, head here.