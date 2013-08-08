Video: Seymour Duncan 8-String Guitar Pickup Demo

If you've ever wanted to hear what Seymour Duncan's many 8-string guitar pickups sound like, you're in luck.

Check out this sick new video featuring guitarists Keith Merrow and Wes Hauch of the Faceless. Follow the handy guides below to see which Seymour Duncan pickups they're trying out, and when:

Full Mix

0:15 - Pegasus bridge

1:17 - Sentient neck (lead guitar)

1:29 - Nazgul bridge

2:30 - Sentient neck (lead guitar)

2:43 - Distortion bridge

3:46 - Distortion neck (lead guitar)

3:57 - Invader bridge

5:00 - Invader neck (lead guitar)

5:12 - Blackouts bridge

6:14 - Blackouts neck (lead guitar)

Guitars Only

6:27 - Pegasus bridge

6:37 - Nazgul bridge

6:46 - Distortion bridge

6:55 - Invader bridge

7:04 - Blackouts bridge

7:13 - Pegasus bridge

7:22 - Nazgul bridge

7:31 - Distortion bridge

7:41 - Invader bridge

7:50 - Blackouts bridge

Signal Chain: Guitar, Protone "Merrow" overdrive, Alien Evolution custom amp, Two Notes Torpedo Live, Presonus Firestudio, Presonus DAW.

Guitars Used: Merrow is using a 2014 Schecter Banshee prototype 8. For the Blackout clip at the end, he used a 2014 Schecter Blackjack SLS C-8. Hauch is using a Jackson SLAT 8.

"As with all of my other pickup shootouts, the amp tone settings remain the same throughout the demo so that you can hear the nuances of each pickup," Merrow says. "In the full mix, some people may not be able to notice a huge difference between them. So I've added the guitar only section at the end so that you can hear them easier. During the guitar-only section, there are no post effects added (no EQ or Comp, just raw tracks).

"For best results, listen in HD with high-quality headphones or studio monitors. One thing worth noting is that all of these pickups have a different feel to them. Unfortunately, that's something that cannot be demonstrated. But the differences extend beyond the pickup tones.

"Finally, keep in mind that using a baseline tone is only to show the differences between each of these models. Under normal circumstances, you would dial in a tone with whatever pickup you use. So all of these are capable of a wide variety of sounds."

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com. For a seven- and eight-string buyer's guide, check out the all-new September 2013 issue of Guitar World.