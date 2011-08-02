Video: Tennessee Man Designs 27-String Guitar

For everyone out there who thinks seven is too many strings to have on a guitar, you might want to avoid this next video. CNN just posted this story about a Tennessee man who has designed and built a 27-string guitar (pictured left.) You can check out the video below.

The man, whose name is Keith Medley, said he always had the idea for the guitar in the back of his mind, but put it off for more than three decades in order to focus on family life.

How many strings is too many for a guitar to have? Is there even a limit? Tell us what you think in the comments!