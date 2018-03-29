Watch Gretchen Menn Demo Arobas Music Guitar Pro 7

As her recent masterwork Abandon All Hope brilliantly illustrates, Gretchen Menn is a total monster when it comes to arranging, composing, and transcribing scores.

She's also the perfect tutor to guide you through the multi-featured benefits of Guitar Pro 7, because she knows precisely what guitarists and composers need to get the job done.

Arobas Music’s Guitar Pro 7 upgrades a number of features to make composing, practicing, and music notation seamless—such as a more user-friendly interface, simpler interfacing of your guitar, automatic tablature, virtual fretboard and keyboard, stereo sound, more onboard sounds, and a polyphonic tuner.

Check out her walkthrough video for Guitar Player above, and find out more here.