Watch Paul Riario Demo the Pitch Pilot

Here's a video fresh from the GW YouTube channel that features Tech Editor Paul Riario demoing a cool device called the Pitch Pilot.

The Pitch Pilot is an innovative mod that attaches to the bridge of a guitar, allowing for individual string bending. Guitarists can push or pull this bridge attachment to manipulate the pitch of a guitar up to 7 semi-tones down and 3 semi-tones up.

All Pitch Pilot models install in minutes, require no permanent changes, and can be removed easily with no ill-effects to the guitar.

Check out the clip below, and for more, visit pitchpilot.com.