Watch Paul Riario Demo Two New SE Acoustics from PRS Guitars

In this clip, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the Angelis AX20E and Tonare T40E, two stunning new models from PRS Guitars' SE Acoustics series. You can watch the demo above.

The PRS SE AX20E pairs mahogany back and sides with a solid spruce top for warm, balanced tone. When matched with traditional X bracing, which allows the top to vibrate while providing stability, the SE AX20E has a punch that stands alone beautifully or cuts through the mix. The Angelus Cutaway body shape delivers comfort and playability, well suited for picking and fingerstyle playing.

The PRS SE T40E pairs ovangkol back and sides with a solid spruce top for full, lush tone. Along with PRS' hybrid X/Classical bracing, which allows the top to freely vibrate, the SE T40E’s voice projects with breathtaking volume and delicate nuance. The Tonare Grand body shape delivers a familiar feel and a thunderous tone, well suited for picking and fingerstyle playing.

Both SE models feature the Fishman GT1 pickup system, delivering dynamic, organic tone and allowing players to easily take these guitars from rehearsal to stage. This electronics system includes an undersaddle pickup and soundhole mounted preamp with easy-to-access volume and tone controls.

Additional high-quality features on both models include a solid spruce top, ebony fretboard and bridge, bone nut and saddle, as well as PRS trademark bird inlays and headstock design. All PRS SE acoustics ship with a high-quality hardshell case.

To find out more, head over to prsguitars.com.