Watch Paul Riario Record with Blue Microphones' Yeti Studio

The Yeti Studio by Blue Microphones is a professional all-in-one recording system for musicians, enabling studio-quality audio in almost any situation.

Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario puts the Yeti Studio into action in the video below, tracking guitars and vocals, livetreaming on Facebook Live, and even recording a podcast.

The Yeti Studio includes custom recording software from PreSonus and advanced studio vocal effects from iZotope, allowing musicians to start recording quickly with custom Yeti Studio templates for voice-overs, podcasts and music.

Check out the video below, and find out more at bluemic.com.