Watch Phil Collen Demo DiMarzio’s Super Distortion Humbucker

(Image credit: DiMarzio)

In this new clip from DiMarzio, Def Leppard axeman Phil Collen shares his love for the company’s Super Distortion humbucker.

Collen also plays along to the guitar solo from “Photograph,” a track that showcases the Super Distortion’s ripping tone.

According to the company, DiMarzio’s Super Distortion (and its original three-conductor version, the Dual Sound) was the first pickup specifically designed to kick a tube amp into total overdrive.

The humbucker features a classic balance of tones—thick, boosted mids, big lows and fat highs. Plus, its four-conductor wiring allows instant access to Strat-like split and series-parallel modes, making it versatile, too.

Watch the video below, and for more information, visit dimarzio.com.