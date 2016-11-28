Watch Steve Vai Demo DiMarzio's New Dark Matter Pickups

In this brand-new clip, which was posted over the holiday weekend, guitar legend Steve Vai demos and discusses his new Dark Matter 2 Neck, Middle and Bridge pickups from DiMarzio.

The Dark Matter humbuckers feature a custom pickup grill with a host of gear patterns that are reminiscent of a clock; the design is cut all the way through the satin nickelcover, allowing the pickup bobbins below to show through.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Vai also discusses the 25th-anniversary edition of his landmark 1990 album, Passion and Warfare, which was issued earlier this year.

"The music on Flex-Able is so vastly different from Passion and Warfare, one could wonder if the same guy actually made both records," Vai writes in the liner notes for the collection. "Modern Primitive is the missing link between these two records. It's sort of Cro-Magnon Vai."

Vai is on the road with his Passion & Warfare 25th Anniversary Tour. For dates, visit Vai.com. The Dark Matter pickups are made in the U.S., and their suggested list price is $199.99 each (MAP/street price $139.99).

For more information, visit dimarzio.com.