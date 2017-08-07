Wheely Guitars Unveils Guitar for Wheelchair-Bound Players

The Wheely is the world's first and only guitar specifically designed and built to be played in a wheelchair.

The USA-made Wheely (currently, $1,200 direct) offers a patent-pending design enabling the guitarist to play the guitar in a comfortable playing position:

Custom Patent Pending Chair Arm Relief: The Wheely fits comfortably in a chair with arms.

Custom Patent Pending Leg Relief: The Wheely rests comfortably on the player's leg.

Custom Patent Pending Jack Position: The Wheely's unique jack position allows for chair arm cable clearance.

Custom Belly Relief: This custom body shape feature adds additional comfort in a sitting position.

Custom Comfort Carve Neck: For greater ease of playing in a sitting position.

Features

Body: Alder

Neck: Three-piece eastern hardrock maple

Scale Length: 25 ½

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Number of Frets: 21 medium

Nut Width: 42 mm

Bridge: Hipshot Through-Body Fixed Bridge

Neck Plate: 4 Bolt

Additional Features

• Zero Fret for Precise Intonation

• Seymour Duncan pickups

• D’Addario XL EXP110 NY High Carbon Steel Strings (.010-.046)

• Available in Burnout Blue, Hot Rod Red, Racetrack Black, Wheely White

Below, you can watch Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Gold Medalist Abby Dunkin give the Wheely a spin.

"If sports can be adapted, why not musical instruments?" says Dunkin. "The Wheely guitar is really easy to fit it on my lap, and it doesn't interfere with my side guard, where it would damage the body of the guitar. I don’t have to adjust how I sat in my chair, either."

"I have a lot of friends who play—and had played in the past before their injuries—but they had to quit playing because they couldn't fit the guitar in the chair with them. Or they had to get out of the chair and play—which is a hassle. With this guitar, it was really easy to fit in your chair.”