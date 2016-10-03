Yamaha TransAcoustic Guitar Generates Reverb and Chorus Without Amp or External Effects

(Image credit: Yamaha Corporation of America)

Yamaha Corporation of America announced it has begun shipment of the company’s TransAcoustic Guitar, a new model that recreates the experience of playing in a rich, live room without needing any external amplification or effects. The model was introduced at the 2016 Summer NAMM Show.

From the company:

TransAcoustic technology vastly expands the capabilities, versatility and sound of traditional instruments. Originally developed in the company’s acoustic piano division, TransAcoustic technology is now available in the Yamaha LL-TA handcrafted dreadnought and LS-TA concert acoustic guitar.

In essence, TransAcoustic guitar technology allows the player to add reverb and chorus to the natural sound of the instrument—emanating from the guitar itself—without having to plug in external effects or amplification.

It accomplishes this feat through the incorporation of an actuator inside the guitar. When the player performs, the strings cause the actuator to vibrate, which is then conveyed to the guitar body and to the air around the guitar, resulting in stunningly authentic reverb and chorus effects.

Three knobs on the side of the guitar provide easy adjustment of the level of the effect, as well as a line out volume level and an on/off control.

The two models are available in Vintage Tint and Brown Sunburst finishes, with clear pick guards and ebony fingerboards. They each feature a solid Engelmann spruce top that has been aged with Yamaha A.R.E. technology, as well as rosewood backs and sides, which translates into a warm, yet powerful vintage quality tone. Five-ply mahogany and rosewood necks are climate resistant, and they intonate and stay intonated over time.

An SRT piezo pickup provides the guitar's plugged-in tones. In addition, a redesigned battery box is integrated with the guitar's endpin, reducing acoustic sound loss.

“Whether practicing, writing, recording or just playing for fun, the Yamaha TransAcoustic Guitar will make you play better, longer and with more creativity,” said Dennis Webster, marketing manager, acoustic guitars, Yamaha Corporation of America. “Adding these effects to the natural sound of the instrument is far more enjoyable than in a dry-sounding room. Once you’ve experienced it, you’ll never want to play another acoustic guitar again.”

Pricing and Availability: Yamaha LL-TA dreadnought and LS-TA concert acoustic guitar have an MSRP of $1,600.

For more information, visit the guitar's page at yamaha.com.